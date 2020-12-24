Bouquets: Family - and dogs - reunited in Singapore amid Covid-19

This year was supposed to be a joyous one when my son would finish his A levels in Auckland, and my whole family - my wife in Singapore; the rest of us, comprising me, my son, our eight-year-old French bulldog Caesar, and our 71/2-year-old cavalier King Charles spaniel Max, in Auckland - would be reunited in Singapore after five long years.

Then Covid-19 wrecked our plan.

In consultation with all the pet transport companies in New Zealand, Qantas was the only airline that would ship brachycephalic breeds (snub-nosed dogs).

However, due to the pandemic's impact on the global economy, Qantas could not confirm when it would restart its international flights.

Despite knowing Singapore Airlines' (SIA) policy of not shipping brachycephalic dogs, I started my appeal process in July, to ask that an exception be made for our dogs. The first try was unsuccessful.

However, Ms Rachel Chan from the Singapore High Commission in Wellington, whom I approached for help in my appeal, suggested that I try again towards the end of the year.

Early last month, with her help, we learnt that SIA would now be able to fly Caesar and Max back to Singapore if we could find a vet to accompany them.

Almost immediately after my outreach to Massey University's vet school, final-year student Jonathan Cheung contacted me, volunteering to help us out.

My wife and I were very impressed by and grateful for the SIA Auckland team's proactive assistance, and the seamless experience of flying Caesar and Max back to Singapore last Thursday.

During these uncertain times brought about by Covid-19, what is most heartwarming is the Singaporean spirit shown by Singaporean companies helping fellow Singaporeans.

Caesar and Max are now back with us, and settling well in Singapore.

All this would not have been possible without the lifeline provided by SIA Cargo.

Nelson Wee Chuen Kiat