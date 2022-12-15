Bouquets: Excellent care from NUH doctors, nurses

I write to commend Singapore’s excellent medical care, which I experienced at the National University Hospital (NUH).

I had flown here after being discharged from the Royal London Hospital, and was immediately admitted to NUH as I was very unwell.

I had undergone spinal surgery numerous times in Indonesia and Britain due to complications from spinal infections.

I was treated very well during my six-week stay at NUH, and fully regained my health. For this, I am grateful to Associate Professor Naresh Kumar who successfully performed surgery twice. I would also like to thank his team, who were highly professional and patient, and showed immense kindness in treating me.

I am also grateful to Dr Swathi, from the division of neurosurgery, and Dr Tham Sai Meng, from the division of infectious diseases, who contributed to my full recovery.

I thank all the nurses of Ward 6B and others who attended to me while I was bedridden. They showed a high level of professionalism and patience.

Jeffrey Ng Boon Ping