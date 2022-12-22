Bouquets: Enjoyable time watching World Cup matches at community club

Over the past few weeks, I caught live screenings of World Cup matches at Keat Hong Community Club (CC) near my home in Choa Chu Kang.

On each occasion, the screening was very well managed by People’s Association staff and volunteers.

Even when there were large turnouts at some matches, crowd management was well handled, and there were no complaints from the football fans at the screenings.

The boisterous atmosphere contributed greatly to my enjoyment of the six World Cup matches that I attended at the CC, and I would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the staff and volunteers who made this possible.

Isaac Neo