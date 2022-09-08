Bouquets: Encouragement given by teacher boosted students' spirits when they faced challenges

With September being the month dedicated to educators, I would like to thank a remarkable teacher at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore school.

Mrs Lee Chor Hui, who has been serving the school for 30 years, is very patient, encouraging, caring and loving.

The encouragement she has given students over the years has boosted our spirits when we faced challenges.

The love she has for us tells us: "Don't worry, I am always here for you."

Life is so much better when you have a great teacher.

Low Mary

