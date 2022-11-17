Bouquets: Drivers held up behind stuck car venture to help

My car got stuck while negotiating a tight turn at Eng Aun Mansion on Nov 11 at around 5pm due to indiscriminate parking.

I would like to thank the patient and helpful drivers who guided me out of my predicament, despite being held up behind my car because of my poor judgment.

In my haste to pick up my grandson from the child development centre there, I forgot to thank the drivers personally there and then.

I would also appreciate it if the condominium’s management could look into the problem of indiscriminate parking.

Ng Chee Kheon