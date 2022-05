I was admitted to Changi General Hospital recently for bacterial infection in my liver.

During my stay from May 9 to 14, Dr Nita and her team of young doctors monitored my progress daily and helped me recover quickly.

I was impressed by Dr Nita's dedication in teaching her students, and also the good attitude of the nurses in Ward 39 as they attended to their patients amid a hectic workload.

Kudos to Changi General Hospital for having a pool of dedicated doctors and nurses.

Arthur Ng Ang Teck