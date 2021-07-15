Bouquets: Doctor was thorough, attentive and caring

Dr Martin Lee Beng Huat, a senior consultant at National University Hospital (NUH), was my mother's primary doctor from the time she was diagnosed with kidney failure in October 2018 till her recent death.

My family would like to express our gratitude to Dr Lee for taking good care of my mother during her illness.

Dr Lee was always patient and professional when updating us on the condition of my mum, a subsidised patient, and we felt she was in very good hands.

He was thorough, attentive and caring when treating my mum during her hospitalisation and medical appointments.

Our deepest appreciation to Dr Lee and his team at NUH.

Goh Geok Leong