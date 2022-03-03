Bouquets: Covid-19 jabs helped - grateful for pushing seniors to vaccinate

My wife and I tested positive for Covid-19 during the Chinese New Year period.

Our general practitioner prescribed medicine, and we isolated ourselves for seven days.

During those seven days, we endured symptoms of a very nasty cold. We rejoiced when we were out of the woods.

As seniors who have underlying health conditions, we believe that we would have experienced symptoms far worse than that of a cold had we not received three doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

We believe the vaccinations helped us overcome the virus.

We are grateful to our Government, and appreciate especially the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 for their selfless efforts, which include encouraging seniors to get vaccinated.

Ho Seng Tim