Bouquets: Cleaners play an important role in a company's progress

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

Every Chinese New Year, I give hongbao to all 85 of the cleaners in the company I work for.

The amount of money given is small, but the point is to recognise and thank them for their contributions.

When my colleagues and I go to work, the environment is clean and neat. This makes us feel good, and the conducive work environment improves productivity.

When customers come to the company, this environment gives them a good impression of us, and reinforces their confidence in the company.

My colleagues and I appreciate the important job the cleaners do. As employees, we all have a role to play to lighten cleaners’ jobs by not littering.

Sim Lim Onn

