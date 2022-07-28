Bouquets: Celebrate nurses' contributions to healthcare

The Ministry of Health and the Wee Foundation are certainly leading the way in providing nurses with meaningful recognition (Vital for S'pore to tackle manpower crunch in nursing, says Ong Ye Kung at Nurses' Day celebration, July 25).

A healthy work environment starts with recognising team members for the value they bring to the organisation.

Working as a nurse in Singapore is among the most challenging jobs because they work tirelessly and are not always in the limelight.

Giving them meaningful recognition is imperative to the success of their organisations, the profession and healthcare in general.

I believe that it is important to celebrate nurses and highlight their value and contributions to the healthcare experience. Selfless work should not be thankless work.

This should be done every day and not just during the annual Nurses' Day celebration. Everyone needs recognition, respect and acknowledgement.

Jerome Babate