Bouquets: Caring staff helped overcome MRI claustrophobia

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

For two years, I could not go through a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan because of my claustrophobia. Recently, I finally did so with the help of staff at the AsiaMedic Imaging Centre at Shaw House.

Everyone was friendly and greeted me with a smile. As for the scan itself, Ms Wendy took excellent care of me. She knew I was nervous, and rehearsed the procedure with me several times. She even stood beside me, held my hands and massaged my legs throughout the whole session.

I would also like to thank Ms Mandy and Ms Liana for their excellent service. I appreciate their care and kindness.

J.S. Sunil Kumar

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top