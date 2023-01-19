Bouquets: Caring staff helped overcome MRI claustrophobia

For two years, I could not go through a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan because of my claustrophobia. Recently, I finally did so with the help of staff at the AsiaMedic Imaging Centre at Shaw House.

Everyone was friendly and greeted me with a smile. As for the scan itself, Ms Wendy took excellent care of me. She knew I was nervous, and rehearsed the procedure with me several times. She even stood beside me, held my hands and massaged my legs throughout the whole session.

I would also like to thank Ms Mandy and Ms Liana for their excellent service. I appreciate their care and kindness.

J.S. Sunil Kumar