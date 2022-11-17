Bouquets: Care from cancer centre doctor and staff deeply appreciated

When I walk into National Cancer Centre Singapore’s (NCCS) Clinic C and Patient Care Services, the nursing assistance staff greet me and make me comfortable by guiding me through the fully automated machine for registration.

The staff work hard to keep the waiting time as short as possible for the blood test before a doctor’s consultation.

At the registration counters, they are patient and listen carefully to resolve my concerns.

My medical consultant, Dr Ng Quan Sing, listens attentively to my concerns and worries, and then makes every effort to explain the medical recommendations clearly.

When I went through radiotherapy treatment, he made all the necessary preparation and arrangements, which helped reduce the duration of my suffering.

My family and I are deeply appreciative of his care and advice.

David Wong Kai Keong