Bouquets: Bystanders rushed to help after fall on escalator

While on the escalator at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station last week, I lost my balance and fell. My belongings, laptop trolley and papers flew all over the place.

I am very grateful to the commuter who rushed up the moving steps and hoisted me quickly to safety at the top of the escalator. He kept trying to make sure if I needed more help.

Other unseen hands collected my trolley and belongings and put them in the bag near me.

Soon, the MRT station staff came to help too. They took me to the station room and administered first aid, and offered to call an ambulance.

I was shaken and my arms were scratched, but otherwise I was fine.

A big thank you to all the good Samaritans who rushed to my help on the escalator, risking their own safety, and the MRT station personnel who attended to me.

Prema Jayakumar