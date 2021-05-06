Bouquets: Bus captain managed air-con breakdown well

I compliment the bus captain of SBS Transit service 53 (number plate SBS 6055) for his exemplary service.

On April 25 around 6pm, my spouse and I boarded the bus at the Bishan bus interchange.

During the journey, the air-conditioning system malfunctioned. The bus became warm and stuffy, with many passengers perspiring.

The driver stopped at a bus bay and tried several ways to restore the system, but did not succeed.

He then contacted his headquarters, which arranged for another bus to pick up the commuters.

When the bus arrived, the bus captain liaised with the other driver to get us on board, and helped with the ticketing details.

Throughout the incident, the bus captain was calm and patient, and also apologised profusely to the commuters.

Bus captains of his calibre are few and far between.

Teo Kok Seah