Bouquets: Bus captain gave passenger free mask

As I was about to board bus service 186 last Saturday, I suddenly realised that I had forgotten my mask.
This was at the Kim Keat Road bus stop, opposite the National Kidney Foundation.
I gestured to the bus captain, Mr Aw of bus licence number SBS8920T, that I had forgotten my mask and signalled to him that he could move on.
But I was pleasantly surprised when he asked me to board the bus and promptly gave me a free mask with a smile.
I greatly appreciated the gesture because otherwise I would have missed my course.
The bus captain's kindness was laudable, and I must congratulate SBS Transit for service that makes travelling on the bus a pleasant experience.
Ong Soon Leong