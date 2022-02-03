Bouquets: Booking firm and airline showed professionalism

Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Two weeks ago, I tried to get a full refund for a Garuda flight to Indonesia I had booked through Traveloka for my domestic helper.

Garuda does not have a Singapore phone number, but it has an online chat through which staff responded almost instantly. Garuda staff tried to understand my issue, and let me know that a refund through the airline would come with a fee so I needed to go to Traveloka for a full refund.

I called Traveloka, and a staff member advised me to send an e-mail to its customer service. I exchanged e-mails with Traveloka over four days, with responses coming the same day even during the weekend.

Traveloka eventually contacted Garuda, and the airline offered me a full refund in the form of a voucher valid for one year which I was happy to accept.

I was really impressed by the professionalism shown by Traveloka and Garuda.

Ho Tong Fatt

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top