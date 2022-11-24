Bouquets: Bank staff found solution to difficult problem

Recently, I had to take my helper to DBS Bank’s Toa Payoh branch to seek help for a procedure.

The simple procedure was supposed to be done online, but after hours of trying, the bank’s apps did not work and the hotline staff were not able to help.

The staff outside the branch’s entrance also tried to help, but failed.

After waiting for more than two hours, I approached a bank officer, Mr Jonathan Lui, for help. When he could not solve it, he called on his colleague, Ms Zalina, to help and the matter was resolved within half an hour.

Many thanks to Mr Lui and Ms Zalina for their patience, efficiency and professionalism in a chaotic and frustrating situation.

Ong Soon Leong