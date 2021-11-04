Bouquets: Arrival process at Changi Airport was very smooth after VTL flight

I was on the first Vaccinated Travel Lane flight from Rome, arriving on Friday. We had already done our electronic entry forms and paid for our Changi Airport polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before we arrived.

Everything went extremely smoothly, and all the airport staff are to be congratulated.

Immigration procedures using face recognition took under a minute. Our bags arrived within five minutes. A short walk to the testing station where our information was checked in two minutes, then off for the nasal swab. Then it was into a waiting taxi and home.

We received the results (negative, thankfully) three hours later, so we were able to leave home shortly after we unpacked.

It was quite difficult, though, to find a place in Italy to take our required PCR test before departure. Yet no one from Singapore Airlines in Rome on departure or at Changi Airport on arrival asked to see our results. It would be good to include the need to show negative test results in the check-in process.

Otherwise, it was a great experience.

Eric Rosenkranz