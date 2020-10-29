Forum: Bouquets

Help when tyre needed replacing

On Monday, my car started to give some problems while I was driving along Mandai Road.

In the heavy traffic, I could not stop the car to check till I reached a bus stop, where I discovered that the rumbling noise was coming from the shredded rear tyre.

Two men and a woman at the bus stop saw my predicament and offered their help.

Thank you Mr Norazhar, Mr Afyf and Miss Georgina, all from SMRT Mandai Depot, for their unstinting and timely assistance to an elderly driver and his family. Also, I thank a Mr Yang, a passing motorist, for the kind loan of a proper jack and for help to pump the spare tyre.

Zee Chee Kiong

Special team went out of their way

My 13-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, also referred to as Selective Eating Disorder.

At the National University Hospital where she was admitted recently, a group of very special people attended to her.

My deepest appreciation goes to consultant Mary Sajani, psychologist Felicia Tay, dietitian Denise Teo, art therapist Victoria and medical social worker Lim Jia Yi.

They took time out of their busy schedules to visit my daughter at the ward, encourage her and psyche her up when they did not have to.

I also compliment the nurses and health workers of Ward 47 who are relentlessly trying to lift the spirits of their patients in these challenging times.

The road to full recovery might be long and fraught with anxieties, but I am confident, with the network of support that my family and daughter are receiving, that we will reach there soon.

Atika Abdullah Foo