Well taken care of during quarantine

I am a returning resident of Singapore after many years of assignments abroad. I had been waiting for the Covid-19 situation to improve before taking up my new assignment here since the beginning of the year. I finally made a decision to return.

What followed was an experience that deserves praise for everyone involved in serving the citizens and residents here during this pandemic.

I wish to express my deepest gratitude for the hard work put in by everyone in the various government departments who took good care of me over the 14-day quarantine period.

The teams and personnel, especially those from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, health agencies and hotel, showed the highest level of professionalism and untiring effort in keeping both the returning residents and local citizens safe.

Lakshmanan Vivekanandh