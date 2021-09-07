Your picture: Safety

Boulders roll down hillside near walkway

  • Published
    1 hour ago

This hillside (above) in Bukit Batok Central opposite the bus interchange is prone to frequent landslides.

During the recent rainy days, boulders became dislodged and rolled down the hillside, landing on the walkway beside it.

Each time I use the walkway, I have to hope that a boulder won't come rolling down the hill and hit me.

The authorities should also survey other nearby areas that are prone to landslides.

I hope something can be done before anyone is injured.

Heng Cho Choon

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 07, 2021, with the headline 'Boulders roll down hillside near walkway'. Subscribe
Topics: 