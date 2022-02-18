Let families travel in their own cars

Now that most of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated, I hope the authorities can consider allowing private cars occupied by family members from the same household to drive to Johor Baru.

There may be concern about traffic jams at the land crossings, but many people just want to reunite with their loved ones across the border.

Perhaps households could be required to book slots online to cross the border in their own cars, and be limited to travelling once every two months.

This could help manage the volume of cars at the checkpoints.

My children have not seen their grandparents, who live in Johor Baru, for more than two years.

While the Malaysia-Singapore land vaccinated travel lane is welcome, my children only recently received their second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and I am still apprehensive about taking them aboard a bus and exposing them to a group of people.

Being able to travel in our own car would give us peace of mind.

Annie Chua