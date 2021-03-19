Boost use of solar power for heating

I watch with great interest the new green energy initiatives that the Singapore Government is embarking on.

I think it is about time Singapore realised how much electricity can be generated from the sun. It is hard for me to understand why Singapore has done so little in terms of solar power generation until now (not having enough land is not enough of an excuse).

I grew up in Singapore in the early 1980s when electric or gas water heaters were already being used in homes.

After 40 years, I cannot believe that many, if not all, homes in Singapore still use the same conventional, inefficient, high-electricity-consumption water heaters.

Solar water heaters can easily be used in Singapore homes as they are inexpensive, safe and easy to install.

Solar water heating systems can save residents a lot of money and help the environment as well.

They can be installed on the rooftops of all types of homes, including Housing Board flats, and do not require much space.

I am an electrical engineer with 35 years of experience, and I have built and operated solar power generation plants as an investor and on my own in Turkey with the help of government initiatives.

I believe the Singapore Government can give more incentives (for example, tax breaks and government financing) to not only big corporations but also smaller-scale investors, to make the renewable energy campaign a success.

Yigit Ural