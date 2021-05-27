Boost testing to detect asymptomatic as well as unlinked cases

It is gratifying to note that the airport authorities are sparing no effort to ring fence the Covid-19 cluster at Changi Airport and prevent spreading of the virus (What went wrong at Changi Airport, May 22).

In the article, the air-conditioned environment in the airport was cited as a possible contributing factor to how the virus spread to other workers and members of the public.

There is also a possibility of silent transmission by infected people who had tested negative.

Notwithstanding, our vaccination efforts are ongoing to raise the immunity levels of our population.

With all the stringent measures put in place so far, by and large our population is adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser.

As the new variants are more transmissible, we need to introduce more proactive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

It was heartening to note that front-line aviation workers in higher-risk roles are required to take additional antigen rapid tests.

The same should be extended to all front-line workers in Singapore too.

The rise in the number of unlinked cases in the community could mean that there are pockets of undetected cases among the general population.

This situation should be addressed quickly, and one good way would be to increase the rate of swab testing in the community.

For this exercise to be successful, it is important that these testing facilities are accessible to the public.

This can be achieved by creating more regional screening centres, together with mobile and drive-through facilities.

The use of drive-through testing facilities, like the one launched at One Farrer Hotel last year, could be considered for the wider community.

This should be accompanied by active promotion of testing in the community setting.

Augmenting community testing would make a difference to the detection of asymptomatic and unlinked cases, and bring us one step closer to stopping the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Thomas Abraham (Dr)