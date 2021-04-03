Boost awareness of recovery grant

Though the Government has introduced many types of financial assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, I wonder if there are many people who are unaware of these schemes and the criteria to qualify for them.

A case in point is the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG). Since the pandemic started last year, many companies have implemented measures to reduce expenses in order to sustain their businesses, which resulted in employees suffering job losses or a reduction in their income.

It was reported that 10,000 individuals have received help under the CRG since its launch in January (Eligible recipients to get 3 months' additional support under Covid-19 Recovery Grant, ST Online, March 30). Perhaps it would help if the Ministry of Social and Family Development creates more awareness of this grant, and reaches out to the public to understand their difficulties in applying for it.

Anita Wong Moh Chun