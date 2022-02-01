Step forward to ensure adequate supply for community

Recently, I went to Bloodbank@DhobyGhaut to donate my blood. It was heart-warming to see people of different races and ages there selflessly giving life-saving blood.

It is an act of love, compassion and empathy for those in need of blood. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we were prepared to give of ourselves.

I feel that this love, care and warmth is what makes us Singaporeans.

I encourage everyone, if medically fit, to step forward to donate blood so that we can all play our part to ensure adequate blood supplies. Blood donation is a very safe and comfortable experience.

No one man is an island; we are one community, one people, one society. We need to be supportive of one another. Experiencing the selfless community spirit at the blood bank, I have strong faith that Singapore will get through this Omicron wave.

Wong Shi Hui