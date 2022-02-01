Blood donation

Step forward to ensure adequate supply for community

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Recently, I went to Bloodbank@DhobyGhaut to donate my blood. It was heart-warming to see people of different races and ages there selflessly giving life-saving blood.

It is an act of love, compassion and empathy for those in need of blood. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we were prepared to give of ourselves.

I feel that this love, care and warmth is what makes us Singaporeans.

I encourage everyone, if medically fit, to step forward to donate blood so that we can all play our part to ensure adequate blood supplies. Blood donation is a very safe and comfortable experience.

No one man is an island; we are one community, one people, one society. We need to be supportive of one another. Experiencing the selfless community spirit at the blood bank, I have strong faith that Singapore will get through this Omicron wave.

Wong Shi Hui

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2022, with the headline Step forward to ensure adequate supply for community. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top