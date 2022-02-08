Extra care taken with seniors who are first-time donors

I thank Ms Wong Shi Hui (Step forward as blood donor to ensure adequate supply for community, Feb 1) and Mr Esben Johnsen (Blood donor age limit here too low, Feb 4) for advocating blood donation.

Indeed, blood donation is a collective responsibility and the cornerstone of a resilient community. We need a regular stream of donors to ensure Singapore's blood supply remains adequate to meet the needs of patients.

In Singapore, about 14 units of blood are used every hour of the day. Last year, there were 69,032 blood donors, representing 1.73 per cent of Singapore's residential population, a slight dip from before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. These donors shoulder the nation's blood transfusion needs.

While we have not had to turn away any patient needing blood transfusion, we must do more to ensure that the country's blood needs are always met.

The demand for blood transfusion remains consistent even during the pandemic as there are patients who need regular blood transfusion, such as thalassemia patients, and people who need urgent transfusions, such as those with massive bleeding after childbirth or major accidents.

At the same time, the safety of donors remains a key priority for the Singapore Red Cross.

We need to be extra careful with seniors who are first-time donors, as they may be more prone to vasovagal events - like fainting - and other adverse reactions. Therefore, we set the upper age limit at 60 years old for first-time donors for their own safety and well-being.

Regular donors may continue to donate blood up to 75 years old as long as they are in good health. To address Mr Johnsen's suggestion, I would like to instead encourage these seniors to contribute by becoming a volunteer ambassador or mobile blood drive organiser. These, too, are important aspects of the blood donor programme.

There are small and significant steps which everyone in the community can take towards making blood donation a lifestyle. If you are not able to donate blood, be an advocate and encourage your friends and family to donate. If you can donate, make it a priority to donate at least twice a year. By working together, we can ensure a sufficient and sustainable supply of safe blood for Singapore, now and into the future.

We welcome healthy individuals to give blood at the nearest blood bank in the next few weeks. Start the year meaningfully by saving lives.

Benjamin William

Secretary-General/CEO

Singapore Red Cross