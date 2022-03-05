Birth rate

Focus on boosting marriage rate first

To boost the birth rate, Singapore has to boost the marriage rate first.

One of the reasons for the low fertility rate in Singapore is the increase in the number of people not getting married. As they remain single, the country is effectively losing many potential parents-to-be.

According to the results from the National Population and Talent Division's latest survey, eight in 10 young singles hope to get married and have children (Birth numbers similar to 2020 - drop less than what was feared, March 3). The lack of opportunities to meet the right person may be standing in the way of that hope.

Hence, everyone has a part to play. Parents, relatives, friends and colleagues should help play Cupid for singles whenever the opportunity arises. The Social Development Network should also proactively reach out to these singles.

The survey also found that more than nine in 10 married Singaporeans want to have at least two children. Hence, once singles get hitched, the babies are likely to naturally come along.

