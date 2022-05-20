Digital versions can be easily authenticated

We refer to Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi's letter, "Go digital, but offer hard copy for birth and death certificates too" (May 14).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be issuing digital birth and death certificates in place of physical certificates from May 29, to serve Singaporeans better.

We assure the public that these digital certificates are official and legal documents. We have informed other government agencies, relevant private entities as well as the foreign authorities of this change.

Parents and the deceased's next-of-kin may conveniently download and save the digital certificate as a PDF file, a widely used format that can be read on most electronic devices. There should therefore not be any technical issue when submitting the document to other organisations.

Once downloaded, the digital certificate will be stored on the user's personal device and is easily retrievable. This reduces the hassle of having to bring physical documents around.

The digital certificate comes with a secure and easy means of authentication. Third parties can verify the authenticity of the certificate by scanning its QR code. The QR code links the third parties to ICA's database, allowing them to verify the details on the digital certificate in real time.

Members of the public who would like to have a physical certificate can print a copy of the digital certificate.

Those with no online access and no one to help them may approach hospital staff, medical practitioners or staff at ICA Building or the ServiceSG Centres for assistance to access the digital certificate or to print a copy of the digital certificate.

Members of the public with inquiries can call our 24-hour hotline on 6589-8707 or visit the ICA website, www.ica.gov.sg.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications

and Protocol

Corporate Communications and

Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority