Some don't do it once in a while but every day

I concur with Ms Wilma Elizabeth Chai's letter (Impose penalties on people who feed birds, April 1). Bird feeding is an islandwide problem, not unique to Pasir Ris.

I've seen residents throwing leftover rice and bread from their kitchen windows to feed pigeons that congregate at that particular side of the block because they have become accustomed to the feeding.

There are also residents taking bags of leftover food, usually cooked rice, to feed these pigeons.

These feeders are recalcitrant offenders. They don't feed pigeons once in a while. They do it every day.

What happens when residents complain to the town council that pigeons are soiling their window ledges and air-conditioning units and raise public health concerns? The standard solution is to engage the services of pest control companies to cull the pigeons.

I understand the difficulty of changing the ways of hardened feeders by understanding their motivations and ensuring that they do not re-offend after getting fined, but enforcement should never slacken.

On-the-ground efforts and policy measures have to work in tandem for wildlife management to be effective.

Toh Yen-Lin