Bird feeding

Culprit disciplined, but acts continue

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I have written several letters to the relevant authorities regarding pigeon feeding in Geylang East, but little has been done to mitigate the problem.

The National Parks Board (NParks) told me the culprit had been identified and penalised, and discouraged from feeding pigeons.

I am thankful for NParks' efforts, but someone is still feeding pigeons in Geylang East.

Piles of sliced bread attracting flocks of birds are a common sight next to pavements, near hawker centres and, worst of all, next to a playground popular with children.

Regular feeding of pigeons leading to overpopulation is bad as pigeon droppings can spread diseases. The children at the playground are being put at risk.

As a concerned resident, I will play my part to keep my estate clean and hygienic. I hope the authorities can work together to come up with harsher penalties to deter recalcitrant pigeon feeders, who are putting residents at risk.

Wong Chui Har

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2022, with the headline Culprit disciplined, but acts continue. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top