Biggest takeaways from debate are on disclosure and accountability

The Government and opposition parliamentarians recently debated the impact of free trade agreements, in particular the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, on Singaporeans and the competition for jobs (Robust debate in Parliament over foreign competition in job market, Sept 15).

The 10-hour parliamentary debate was a real treat for Singaporeans, who witnessed parliamentarians champion their best interests.

Three ministers - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng - took turns to rebut the points made by the Progress Singapore Party's Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa on the Government's foreign talent policy.

My biggest takeaway is that the debate was about accountability, transparency and disclosure.

In this regard, Non-Constituency MP Poa raised several issues deserving of attention and consideration.

Arising from the fiery political rhetoric, there also seems to be some acknowledgement of the impact the number of foreign workers has on social harmony.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a post-debate Facebook post, noted Singaporeans' anxiety and concerns about job competition from foreigners.

He added: "We are addressing these concerns, and the problems caused by having a large foreign population in our midst."

Well said.

Ang Ah Lay