Big thanks for making the big day happen

It was the event we had been preparing for since three months back. The three of us siblings had previously gone to recce the venue - Marina at Keppel Bay. It was a long, spacious road situated at the waterfront reaching into the sea.

On the special day, we strung fairy lights and placed a long banner on the floor and a bouquet of 100 red roses at the end of it. All that was left to do was to wait for the main person to appear.

Many members of the public - joggers, young couples and parents with children - viewed our set-up and congratulated us.

But we were taken aback when a security guard strode up to us and informed us that this was a private area and we required a permit to set up anything there.

We apologised and asked for the proper procedure to book the place. After a few searches and advice from the security guard, we called the area managers to inform them of our set-up and promised we would remove all the decor items and leave promptly after the proposal.

They gave their approval despite the short notice, on a Sunday evening, and the proposal was held successfully.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen