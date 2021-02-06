Better manning of hotline for faster response

We refer to Mr Ang Chee Peng's letter (Lost wallet found and returned at police e-kiosk, but still unable to retrieve it, Jan 29).

Lost items deposited into the found property dropbox at neighbourhood police posts are transferred to the Found and Unclaimed Property Office during office hours for processing.

Once ownership has been established, owners will be contacted via mail within seven working days with instructions to collect the item from the office.

We apologise to Mr Ang that he was unable to reach the Found and Unclaimed Property Office via the hotline.

This was caused by the high volume of calls and messages received, which resulted in the office being unable to respond to Mr Ang.

The office is aware of this issue and is working to scale up the manning of the hotline to respond promptly to the public.

Those who are unable to reach the office via the hotline may also send an e-mail to fupo@spf.gov.sg

The office will respond to e-mail inquiries within three working days.

We have since contacted Mr Ang and returned his wallet to him.

Tan Mei Fer

Assistant Director

(Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force