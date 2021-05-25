Better communication needed between leaders, people

Former Straits Times editor Leslie Fong's thesis that Singaporeans are unhappy or even angry at being dismissed as ill-informed and incapable of deep thinking and understanding by "the powers that be" resonated with many, as his commentary was circulated widely and commanded much attention on social media following its publication (What lies beneath the unhappiness over Covid resurgence in S'pore?, May 20).

Most Singaporeans agree that a complete shutdown of borders is not possible and migrant workers are needed to keep the economy humming along.

However, Singaporeans rightly expect their government to protect their well-being by restricting or even shutting out, at least temporarily, the entry of foreigners, especially dependents of employment pass holders, from countries which have been devastated by the pandemic.

Calls from well-intended Singaporeans to control or stop arrivals from heavily infected countries were summarily dismissed as xenophobic and racist. Such name-calling is unfair and unhelpful.

Singaporeans now have to cope with restrictions and disruption to their daily life, and are feeling anxious and even threatened.

Adding to their misery, job losses may mount and many small businesses, including hawkers and shop and restaurant owners, are now back to battling for survival.

My biggest takeaway from this is the perceptible dichotomy between the rulers and the ruled in a wide range of policy decisions: The former think they know best how to govern, while the latter believe that their genuine concerns and interests are being disregarded.

Perhaps, it is time for better communication to bridge the divide. Political leaders can benefit from listening, because some feedback is constructive and merits consideration, and contrarian views are not necessarily inferior.

Ang Ah Lay