Being 'woke' may discourage exchange of views

I refer to the article "As violence against women persists, victim blaming needs to stop" (March 21).

I posted a comment on Facebook regarding the case of the Singaporean doctor who brutally assaulted his then girlfriend in 2017 (Doc can no longer practise after assaulting girlfriend, March 9).

In the comment, I questioned the motivation of the woman who, despite the doctor's previous violent episodes, continued to see him. I was instantly hit by a barrage of replies accusing me of "victim blaming".

I believe that the doctor got his just deserts for his actions, but it is also important to educate girls - especially the young - on being more streetwise in such matters that concern their safety.

Using labels like "victim blaming" to stop a meaningful discussion is counterproductive.

In the wake of the "woke" overdrive, we may miss out on the greater purpose of such conversations.

David Wong Yeng Kin

