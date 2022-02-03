Being Chinese in Singapore is about building bridges

I refer to the commentary "New Year reflections on being Chinese in Singapore" (Feb 1).

My Chinese identity as a Singaporean is not based solely on my roots or practices. It is affirmed when friends of other ethnic groups invite me to partake in their festivities through a celebration of their traditions, food or costumes.

I understand their act of kindness as an indication of how my Chinese identity matters to them, and how it has moved them to invite me into their world to share in their unique experiences.

The act of reaching out breaks barriers and demonstrates respect and appreciation for differences.

Years ago when I conducted research on the ethnic minority Khmers of Tra Vinh province in southern Vietnam, I spent most days visiting temples and attending Theravada Buddhist rituals. Whenever I called home to my family in Singapore, I'd joke about how, by comparison, I attended Catholic mass only once a week.

On the night before I departed Tra Vinh for Ho Chi Minh City, the father of my ethnic Khmer Vietnamese teacher who hosted me lit joss sticks and offered up prayers for my well-being and safe travels. That gesture of faith and love transcended religious boundaries for me. It moved me to reflect on my Catholic spirituality while appreciating that of other religions.

That episode, among others, has taught me that being Chinese in Singapore must be about building bridges. The fact that I belong to a majority race in a multicultural country behoves me to reach out to those of other ethnic groups in all sensitivity.

Be it explaining Chinese cultural heritage, customs or superstitions, or simply being mindful of the language we use in the presence of those who do not understand Mandarin, daily effort should not be spared to help foster a socially inclusive society.

May the privilege of being able to celebrate Chinese New Year peacefully in our country remind Chinese Singaporeans of the important role we play in contributing to this worthy cause.

Alicia Goh