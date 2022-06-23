Beijing opera

Enjoyable performance for the whole family

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Beijing opera fans were treated to an enjoyable performance of Dream Of The Red Mansion on June 18 by the Tian Yun Beijing Opera Society.

It was heartwarming to see parents taking their children to watch this performance as the show was put on during the June school holidays.

The show was supported by funding from the National Arts Council.

I am glad the Government supports amateur arts groups, motivating them to improve their performing skills and encouraging more outstanding arts performances.

Dawn Chen Wenhui

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 23, 2022, with the headline Enjoyable performance for the whole family. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top