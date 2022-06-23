Enjoyable performance for the whole family

Beijing opera fans were treated to an enjoyable performance of Dream Of The Red Mansion on June 18 by the Tian Yun Beijing Opera Society.

It was heartwarming to see parents taking their children to watch this performance as the show was put on during the June school holidays.

The show was supported by funding from the National Arts Council.

I am glad the Government supports amateur arts groups, motivating them to improve their performing skills and encouraging more outstanding arts performances.

Dawn Chen Wenhui