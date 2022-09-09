Clad HDB blocks with greenery

It is heartening to read about the plan by the National Parks Board and Land Transport Authority to green-roof bus stops to cool the city (LTA, NParks planting a cool idea at bus stops across S'pore, Sept 5).

Perhaps the Housing Board could learn from this and incorporate it into its Home Improvement Programme.

Many older HDB flats face the west and north-west, resulting in sun-baked walls that emanate heat even after sundown.

HDB could explore cladding walls and roofs with greenery to reduce heat within homes.

This would truly be a "home improvement" to make flats more liveable, especially as many people spend a lot more time at home due to hybrid working arrangements.

Stephen Tan