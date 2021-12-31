Be considerate and selective about items when donating goods

I read with concern the report about The Salvation Army's donation booths across the island being overwhelmed by bags of donated goods (Season of giving away unwanted items, Dec 29; Salvation Army sees surge in donation of items at year end, Dec 30).

The first thing that came to mind was to wonder if volunteers will be able to work through the mountain of items.

The situation will be made worse by the nationwide shortage of manpower due to Covid-19.

Moreover, December is in the rainy season so the wet weather may soon turn many of the uncovered items into trash and create a nightmare for people at The Salvation Army.

Based on photos taken at the donation booths, there seem to be broken furniture frames and empty boxes. When I visited the Bishan site, I was told that people even donated empty plastic bottles.

While it is heartwarming to see many Singaporeans willing to give, I think we should be more thoughtful in our giving and be more selective with the things we want to donate to The Salvation Army.

The authorities could also lend policy and financial support. For example, funds could be given to The Salvation Army to install more gates, fencing and specific bins for clothes, books, electrical appliances and so on.

It urgently needs help as the next donation peak period will be Chinese New Year spring cleaning, which will begin very soon.

Tan Yeow Beng