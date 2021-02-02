Barrier hinders movement up and down ramp

This barrier (photo) at a ramp in Fernvale Link that leads to a private residential estate is causing a lot of frustration to people using it, particularly seniors who use wheelchairs and personal mobility aids.
They often get stuck at this barrier. Nobody seems to know what it is for.
It should be removed to make it easier for people to go up and down the ramp.
Roger Poh
