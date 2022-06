Banks in Singapore should be more flexible in giving out small loans of up to $10,000.

This would help those earning less than $20,000 a year to pay for the living expenses of their children or parents.

As most of the working class in Singapore get paid through Giro, the banks could also arrange to have the monthly instalments deducted from the borrower's account.

Giving the lower-income access to bank loans will prevent them from having to turn to illegal moneylenders.

Christopher Tan Pin Swee