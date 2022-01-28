Money unaccounted for after a month

In the light of the recent spate of scams targeting bank customers, it is more critical for banks to be secure and keep the trust of their customers.

Late last month, I wanted to make an $800 payment from my savings account into a credit card account.

I accidentally made the payment into a different bank's credit card account instead.

When I realised the error, I called the bank. I explained that the money had been paid into my credit card account in error, and I needed to transfer the money back.

The staff member agreed to this, and verified my savings account number.

I was informed that a telegraphic transfer would be made to my savings account.

After a week, I noticed that $800 had been deducted from the credit card account, but no funds had been transferred to my savings account.

I called the bank again, but the staff member who answered did not know where the money was, and instead told me that it would be sent to me by cheque.

By the third week, I still had not received the money and I called again. The bank staff still did not know where the money went, but assured me that it would call me back to update me.

The bank did call me on Tuesday, but still did not have any new information for me.

Jei Sim