Ban hands-free cycling in crowded places

It is common to see youngsters riding on bikes without their hands on the handlebar.

I do not mind if they do that in a park where there is ample space for them to express themselves.

However, it is a totally different story when they do such stunts on busy thoroughfares. We cannot allow that for safety reasons.

A child hit by a bicycle can suffer serious injuries, including a concussion.

To spot these youngsters cycling dangerously in crowded places, just visit the promenade in front of Marina Bay Sands' shopping mall on weekends or holidays.

The recent move to mandate at least one functioning handbrake in all bicycles was a reactive rather than pre-emptive measure, as it happened only after an accident last year when a 13-year-old girl died (Handbrake soon a must for all bikes on public paths, roads, Jan 26).

Must we wait for an accident to happen again before a ban is imposed on such dangerous stunts on our roads?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip