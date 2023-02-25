Balance the needs of HDB flat buyers with interests of the owners

I did not know whether to laugh or cry when I read about several MPs bringing up the revised CPF Housing Grant, which has been increased by between $5,000 and $30,000 for eligible first-timer families and singles buying resale flats (MPs debate BTO balloting, Feb 24).

Some MPs expressed concern that the increased grant might lead to higher HDB resale prices. Actually, giving grants is always a good policy to mitigate hardship.

My question is why MPs are keen to suppress HDB resale prices for the sake of a small percentage of buyers against the interests of 80 per cent of Singaporeans who are already flat owners and expect the value of their flats to appreciate.

As MPs, they should know the expectation of their constituents.

Moreover, we cannot expect the prices of HDB flats to remain depressed all the time when the cost of labour and materials for building new flats is bound to go up over the years.

Therefore, the prices of existing flats will naturally appreciate accordingly.

When new flat buyers get their unit a few years after applying for it, their salaries will have increased by then and will increase over the years, while their HDB monthly instalment will likely remain fixed.

Hence, it will no longer be a burden to service the loan. Monthly instalments are an investment and are different from rent, which is considered an expense.

Harry Ong Heng Poh