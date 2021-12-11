Balance struck between posting preferences and clinical needs

We refer to Ms Samantha Tan Xiyun's letter, "Process of deciding where medical officers are posted can be improved" (Dec 6).

MOH Holdings (MOHH) works closely with public healthcare institutions on the allocation of medical officers.

As far as possible, the aspirations of medical officers are taken into account when planning for their deployments and postings. Other considerations include ensuring that departments are adequately staffed for the continuity of clinical operations in public healthcare institutions to meet the needs of patients, as well as providing necessary and holistic training opportunities.

While for some postings the number of doctors who choose these clinical departments exceeds the number of available positions, a good majority of the medical officers receive a posting of their choice.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a high number of community cases in Singapore in recent months. Doctors in our clinical departments have been working hard to care for infected patients who need to be admitted to isolation wards or intensive care units in public hospitals.

MOHH has posted more medical officers to these departments to help alleviate the workload of each doctor in the departments. Postings may therefore be further prioritised based on the exigencies of clinical needs at the hospitals, to ensure that the needs of patients are properly addressed.

We will continue to strike this important balance between posting preferences of all medical officers and clinical needs. As soon as the situation at the healthcare institutions stabilises, we will do our best to meet the aspirations of as many of the medical officers as possible.

We deeply appreciate the tremendous commitment and sacrifices made by the healthcare professionals at our public healthcare institutions. They have worked hard to care for Covid-19 patients as well as patients with other medical conditions.

Liem Yew Kan (Dr)

Director, Healthcare Manpower

MOH Holdings