Drinks, snacks a great gesture by Changi Airport

I returned last Sunday from my first long-haul business trip in two years. The Singapore Airlines flight landed at Changi Airport at around 8pm, and clearing immigration was smooth despite the Covid-19 requirements.

Baggage collection was delayed as a thunderstorm prevented any unloading from the aircraft. This was for the workers' safety and to be expected. What I found unexpected, however, was for the airport staff to go to the baggage area with beverages and biscuits for the waiting, weary passengers.

In my many years of travel, I have never come across any airport in the world where drinks and snacks are provided for passengers waiting for delayed baggage.

This gesture is a small but significant example of excellent customer service. This is a good example for other Singapore companies to emulate and to be different in their approach to service quality amid global competition.

Kudos to Changi Airport Group and the staff for this exemplary service.

Anthony Lim Gek Seng