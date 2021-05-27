Bag found, thanks to helpful employee

On May 12, I took SBS Transit bus service 48 and alighted at the last stop in a hurry, accidentally leaving my bag on the bus.

When I went to Bedok North Bus Depot to look for my bag, depot operations staff member Jacky Koh was extremely helpful.

He helped me to check with the drivers if they had seen my bag.

He also called Buona Vista Terminal, but to no avail.

Though I thought of giving up, he did not give up, and continued to help me by calling to check with Bukit Batok Bus Depot - as it turned out, my bag was there.

In addition, he even guided me on how to make my way there from Bedok. He has indeed gone beyond what his job requires of him.

Keep up the good work, Jacky, you made my day.

Prestine Lim Sze Ling