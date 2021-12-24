No broadcast rights but special encore to be aired

We thank Forum writer Janis Soo for the letter "A pity that badminton final was not shown on local TV" (Dec 21).

Unfortunately, Mediacorp did not have the rights to broadcast the 2021 BWF World Championships. Hence, we were unable to broadcast the finals on Sunday.

We have since been able to obtain the rights for the broadcast of the finals, and this will be shown in a special encore showcase on Saturday at 5.15pm on Channel 5.

The match will also be available on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

We will continue to work towards bringing our audiences coverage of key international competitions featuring Team Singapore athletes.

Following our presentation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to audiences in Singapore, we are offering live coverage of the Singapore-hosted AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 matches featuring the Lions.

We agree that supporting our athletes is indeed a great way to galvanise Singaporeans.

Public feedback is much appreciated and we will continue to do our utmost to bring coverage of major Team Singapore events to our audience.

Sapna Angural

Head, English Audience

Mediacorp