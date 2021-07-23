Avoid knee-jerk reaction of cancellation

I am glad that the remaining rehearsals for the National Day Parade (NDP) and the parade itself will go ahead as planned.

I have been to two rehearsals the past two Saturdays.

On the first occasion, I watched it near the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, and the following Saturday from One Fullerton mall.

On both occasions, I witnessed a well-behaved crowd wearing masks.

The crowd got thicker when the fireworks were set off, but I still saw only temporary, occasional breaches of safe distancing.

I cannot say what it was like elsewhere.

I hope there is no knee-jerk reaction to suspend the proceedings, as such events would definitely cheer up Singaporeans during the dull moments that result from the restrictions.

If people want to keep enjoying events like the NDP, I urge them to be responsible and follow the rules.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip